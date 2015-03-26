NEW YORK, March 26 Puerto Rico's indebted
electric power authority PREPA will seek to persuade creditors
in a meeting on Thursday to give it more time to restructure its
business, according to a government official in Puerto Rico who
was briefed on the matter.
At a meeting in New York, PREPA will argue that creditors,
who hold over $9 billion of its debt, should extend a
forbearance agreement that expires on March 31. Once the
agreement expires creditors have the right to accelerate their
claims, potentially forcing the utility into insolvency.
The official asked not to be named because the talks with
creditors are not public.
PREPA did not return a request for comment.
The creditor group represents 60 percent of PREPA's
bondholders and includes large hedge funds such as Blue Mountain
Capital and Appaloosa Management, mutual funds Oppenheimer and
Franklin Templeton, bond insurers, as well as Citibank and
Scotiabank.
PREPA missed a deadline on March 2 when it was supposed to
present bondholders with a comprehensive restructuring plan.
Ealier PREPA told creditors restructuring would likely take 10
years instead of an expected five years. The creditors did not
take action when that milestone was missed.
Ratings agency Moody's has said it expects PREPA to default
on or before July 1, the date of it next scheduled debt service
payment. PREPA made a bond payment of about $214 million at the
start of the year and faces another $400 million payment in
July, according to Moody's.
(Reporting by a contributor in San Juan; Writing by Edward
Krudy; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)