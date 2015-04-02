By Edward Krudy
| NEW YORK, April 1
NEW YORK, April 1 Puerto Rico's debt-laden
electric power utility said on Wednesday it was concerned that
creditors had made public their offer to provide $2 billion in
new financing, calling the disclosure potentially misleading and
saying it had expressed doubts about parts of their plans.
The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), in talks
with its bondholders to restructure its $9 billion in debt,
added that the disclosure was partial, it had not had time to
review the plan, and was seeking more information about the
assumptions about it.
An ad hoc group of PREPA's creditors, including
OppenheimerFunds and Franklin Templeton, have offered $2 billion
to finance a turnaround, $1.2 billion of which would fund a new
natural gas facility - a plan first reported by Reuters on
Saturday.
The new financing could stave off a messy default that would
reverberate around the U.S. municipal bond market, and allow the
utility to modernize its business, a key element in fixing
Puerto Rico's ailing economy.
"While we appreciate that the bondholders' have produced a
plan that recognizes our need to be in regulatory compliance we
remain convinced that a public airing of only certain aspects of
the substance or merits of the bondholder plan at this point is
premature and could be misleading," PREPA's Chief Restructuring
Officer Lisa Donahue said in the statement.
The authority said it would not comment further on the
substantive elements of the plan. Negotiations up until now have
taken place behind closed doors with limited public comment and
PREPA's statement is the first glimpse of friction between it
and its creditors.
Bondholders, which also include big hedge funds Blue
Mountain Capital and Appaloosa Management, entered into a
forbearance agreement - a form of payment relief that stops a
creditor from declaring a debtor in default to give it time to
repay delinquent sums - with PREPA in August last year.
That agreement, which contains a confidentiality clause,
expired at midnight on Tuesday but was extended for another 15
days to allow more time for negotiations.
The authority needs to pay bondholders around $400 million
on July 1 and could be forced into insolvency if no deal is
reached.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)