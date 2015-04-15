Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
NEW YORK, April 15 Creditors in Puerto Rico's troubled power authority, PREPA, are planning to extend a forbearance agreement with the utility for another 15 days, sources familiar with the creditors' thinking said on Wednesday.
The extension, ahead of a deadline late tonight, removes the immediate danger of creditors calling a default and comes after a day of public wrangling in which creditors had originally called for a 30-day extension with stricter conditions.
PREPA did not immediately return a request for comment. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Bernard Orr)
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.