NEW YORK, April 15 Creditors in Puerto Rico's troubled power authority, PREPA, are planning to extend a forbearance agreement with the utility for another 15 days, sources familiar with the creditors' thinking said on Wednesday.

The extension, ahead of a deadline late tonight, removes the immediate danger of creditors calling a default and comes after a day of public wrangling in which creditors had originally called for a 30-day extension with stricter conditions.

PREPA did not immediately return a request for comment. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Bernard Orr)