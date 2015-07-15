July 15 Puerto Rico's struggling power
authority, PREPA, on Wednesday announced an extension through
Nov. 15 of its contract with restructuring consultant
AlixPartners, as it continues to seek concessions from financial
creditors and form a plan to overhaul its business.
The extension means another $7.3 million in fees for Alix,
which will include increases in staffing, PREPA said in a
statement.
PREPA tapped Alix's Lisa Donahue last year to serve as its
chief restructuring officer, leading restructuring negotiations
on the power authority's behalf.
U.S. Democratic senators introduced on Wednesday a bill to
allow Puerto Rico's public entities to file for bankruptcy under
federal laws as the U.S. territory starts negotiations with
creditors to restructure $72 billion in debt.
It was unclear which entities would take advantage of
Chapter 9. The largest public corporation, PREPA, has around $9
billion in debt.
(Reporting by Nick Brown in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)