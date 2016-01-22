NEW YORK Jan 22 A bondholder group invested in Puerto Rico's troubled utility PREPA has offered to extend a restructuring agreement until Feb. 12 in order to give the island's lawmakers time to pass key legislation, a source close to the talks said.

PREPA said in December it had agreed a deal with creditors, including holdout bond insurers, on a restructuring of its debt, a move seen as key to fixing the island's faltering economy. The deal required enactment of necessary legislation. (Reporting by Megan Davies and Nick Brown; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)