TREASURIES-U.S. yields hit 5-month lows on Trump comments, geopolitical jitters
* Trump's low-rate comments send yields to near five-month lows * Geopolitical concerns underpin safe-haven demand for bonds * U.S. yield curve moves to flattest level since November * Benchmark yield on track steepest weekly drop since July By Richard Leong NEW YORK, April 13 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday, with benchmark yields hitting near five-month lows as U.S. President Donald Trump's favorable view of low interest rates intensified this week's b