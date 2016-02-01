DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
NEW YORK Feb 1 Puerto Rico's utility PREPA, which has been negotiating a restructuring deal with creditors, on Monday released its financial statements for 2014, showing a 37 percent slide in operating income for the year.
Operating income for the year to June 30 2014 was $223 million, the utility said, while operating expenses fell 5.4 percent.
Accounts receivable rose by 7.2 percent to $1.6 billion, with those from the government sector up 30 percent to $803.7 million.
