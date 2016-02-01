(Adds details about restructuring deal)

NEW YORK Feb 1 Puerto Rico's utility PREPA, which has been negotiating a restructuring deal with creditors, on Monday released its financial statements for 2014, showing a 37 percent slide in operating income for the year.

Operating income for the year to June, 30 2014 was $223 million, the utility said, while operating expenses fell 5.4 percent.

Accounts receivable rose by 7.2 percent to $1.6 billion, with those from the government sector up 30 percent to $803.7 million.

PREPA, with more than $8 billion in debt, reached a restructuring deal in December with about 70 percent of its creditors. That deal hit a roadbump in January when Puerto Rico's lawmakers failed to meet a Jan. 22 deadline to pass necessary legislation. However, the agency and bondholders agreed to extend a crucial deadline to Feb. 16. (Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Andrew Hay, Bernard Orr)