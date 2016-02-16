(Adds background on deal)
NEW YORK Feb 16 Puerto Rico's Senate on Tuesday
passed a bill aimed at overhauling the island's troubled power
utility PREPA, pushing the agency a step closer to finalizing a
deal with creditors to restructure more than $8 billion debt.
The Senate approved the bill, with amendments made by the
island's House of Representatives, which passed it on Monday.
The bill now heads to Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla to be
signed.
Fixing PREPA's debt is seen as an important step in
resolving an overall $70 billion debt load in Puerto Rico, and
the utility has struck agreements with creditors on a debt
exchange in which bondholders would accept 15 percent cuts to
repayments.
The creditors' support was premised on passing legislation
aimed at stabilizing PREPA's finances and governance.
The deal to restructure PREPA was struck in December but hit
a road bump earlier this year when Puerto Rico's lawmakers
failed to meet initial deadlines in January to pass the bill.
PREPA's largest bondholder group offered an extension, which
PREPA at first rejected over terms of a $115 million loan from
the bondholders.
Under the terms of the debt restructuring, creditors can
walk away from the deal if it is not enacted by midnight on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by a contributor in Puerto Rico; Writing by Megan
Davies; Editing by Sandra Maler and Lisa Shumaker)