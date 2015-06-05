June 5 The Puerto Rican Electric Power Authority said creditors had agreed to extend a key credit agreement to June 18, giving the utility time to work on a turnaround plan.

The agreement, which was supposed to expire on Thursday, will protect the debt-ridden utility from default, while it seeks a fix.

"We continue to work with creditors towards a consensual resolution," said Lisa Donahue, chief restructuring officer of PREPA. (bit.ly/1KQqL2X)

PREPA, with around $9 billion of debt, is facing a $400 million payment on July 1 to bondholders. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)