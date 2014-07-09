July 9 Standard & Poor's ratings service cut its rating on Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority's (PREPA) power revenue bonds to 'B-' from 'BB', citing the corporation's inability to negotiate the renewal of its liquidity facility.

"We believe this increases the risk that the authority will attempt to restructure long-term debt, as a law passed in June allows," S&P said on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1mgxqqy)

The ratings agency said PREPA's rating remained on CreditWatch with negative implications.

S&P said the CreditWatch placement was pending the outcome of PREPA's negotiations with banks regarding the liquidity facility it used to buy oil.

The CreditWatch is expected to be resolved within the next three months, S&P said. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)