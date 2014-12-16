(Adds quotes regarding credit agreement, bond prices)

SAN JUAN Dec 16 Puerto Rico's electric power authority, PREPA, will need a 10-year business plan to turn the indebted utility into a sustainable, more efficient business, its chief restructuring officer said on Tuesday.

PREPA's debt problems are a symbol of the wider troubles threatening the U.S. territory. In September PREPA named Lisa Donahue of global consulting firm AlixPartners as chief restructuring officer, with a mandate to come up with a plan to unburden the utility of its more than $9 billion in debt and solve its costly power problem.

The utility had previously been thought to need a five-year business plan.

"I am assuming within that (10-year) time period, the execution and implementation of (the plan) is fully implemented so at that point you have got a steady, sustainable, more modern, more efficient PREPA," Donahue said in a press briefing as she unveiled a report on restructuring efforts, a day after meeting creditors.

Donahue said the extension was needed because benefits to operational improvements would likely only be seen after five years. Multiple scenarios were being looked at, taking into account the economic situation, cash constraints, fuel price fluctuations and infrastructure.

Next steps include refining the business plan, a rate structure assessment and fuel contract negotiations.

"Everybody recognizes that now is the time to fix PREPA," Donahue said.

PREPA relies on oil to produce power, making electricity costs in Puerto Rico high.

Donahue said there were multiple scenarios being examined to improve generation, including retrofitting units, using dual fuel or buying units to increase efficiency.

"We have to take a look at the rate structure," she said. "That is a big piece of what we will be working on over the coming months."

Donahue said that under a recently enacted energy reform, PREPA has to propose a new rate structure by May. The Puerto Rico Energy Commission would then have six months to approve or revise the proposed rates, she said.

Donahue said dealing with PREPA's "unsustainable" level of debt was part of the plan. Creditors have until Jan. 15 to opt out of a forbearance agreement that expires in March. PREPA is expected to ask bondholders to extend the agreement, sources said Monday.

"That date is that and I would expect that as we continue to have productive discussions with bondholders we will continue with our forbearance," Donahue said regarding January.

Puerto Rico's benchmark 2035 general obligation bond with an 8 percent coupon was trading at 84.25 cents on the dollar.

(Reporting by Reuters in San Juan, writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Leslie Adler and Steve Orlofsky)