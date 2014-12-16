(Adds quotes regarding credit agreement, bond prices)
SAN JUAN Dec 16 Puerto Rico's electric power
authority, PREPA, will need a 10-year business plan to turn the
indebted utility into a sustainable, more efficient business,
its chief restructuring officer said on Tuesday.
PREPA's debt problems are a symbol of the wider troubles
threatening the U.S. territory. In September PREPA named Lisa
Donahue of global consulting firm AlixPartners as chief
restructuring officer, with a mandate to come up with a plan to
unburden the utility of its more than $9 billion in debt and
solve its costly power problem.
The utility had previously been thought to need a five-year
business plan.
"I am assuming within that (10-year) time period, the
execution and implementation of (the plan) is fully implemented
so at that point you have got a steady, sustainable, more
modern, more efficient PREPA," Donahue said in a press briefing
as she unveiled a report on restructuring efforts, a day after
meeting creditors.
Donahue said the extension was needed because benefits to
operational improvements would likely only be seen after five
years. Multiple scenarios were being looked at, taking into
account the economic situation, cash constraints, fuel price
fluctuations and infrastructure.
Next steps include refining the business plan, a rate
structure assessment and fuel contract negotiations.
"Everybody recognizes that now is the time to fix PREPA,"
Donahue said.
PREPA relies on oil to produce power, making electricity
costs in Puerto Rico high.
Donahue said there were multiple scenarios being examined to
improve generation, including retrofitting units, using dual
fuel or buying units to increase efficiency.
"We have to take a look at the rate structure," she said.
"That is a big piece of what we will be working on over the
coming months."
Donahue said that under a recently enacted energy reform,
PREPA has to propose a new rate structure by May. The Puerto
Rico Energy Commission would then have six months to approve or
revise the proposed rates, she said.
Donahue said dealing with PREPA's "unsustainable" level of
debt was part of the plan. Creditors have until Jan. 15 to opt
out of a forbearance agreement that expires in March. PREPA is
expected to ask bondholders to extend the agreement, sources
said Monday.
"That date is that and I would expect that as we continue to
have productive discussions with bondholders we will continue
with our forbearance," Donahue said regarding January.
Puerto Rico's benchmark 2035 general obligation bond with an
8 percent coupon was trading at 84.25 cents on the dollar.
(Reporting by Reuters in San Juan, writing by Megan Davies;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Leslie Adler and Steve Orlofsky)