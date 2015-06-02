NEW YORK, June 2 A turnaround plan released by
Puerto Rico utility PREPA seems to suggest the need or the
intent to restructure debt, S&P analyst Jeff Panger said on
Tuesday.
PREPA on Monday proposed a turnaround plan requiring at
least $2.3 billion of investment, which was met with skepticism
by creditors, with a bondholder representative calling parts of
the plan "unworkable."
"This plan seems to suggest the need or the intent to
restructure debt," Panger told Reuters. "Any restructuring of
debt which would result in less than full and timely payment of
(PREPA's) scheduled debt service would result in the rating
being lowered to a 'D'."
S&P currently has PREPA rated at CCC-.
(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Chris Reese)