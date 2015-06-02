NEW YORK, June 2 A turnaround plan released by Puerto Rico utility PREPA seems to suggest the need or the intent to restructure debt, S&P analyst Jeff Panger said on Tuesday.

PREPA on Monday proposed a turnaround plan requiring at least $2.3 billion of investment, which was met with skepticism by creditors, with a bondholder representative calling parts of the plan "unworkable."

"This plan seems to suggest the need or the intent to restructure debt," Panger told Reuters. "Any restructuring of debt which would result in less than full and timely payment of (PREPA's) scheduled debt service would result in the rating being lowered to a 'D'."

S&P currently has PREPA rated at CCC-.

