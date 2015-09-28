By Nick Brown
| SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Sept 28
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Sept 28 - About 100 truck
drivers in Puerto Rico protested on Monday against new business
taxes set to go into effect next month, snarling traffic as they
drove in a caravan and ultimately shut down a main thoroughfare
outside the island's capitol.
Drivers with La Central Autentica del Transporte union, or
CAT, gathered outside the steps of Puerto Rico's legislative
headquarters, blaring upbeat music, as they denounced a 4
percent tax to be levied on most professional services, such as
accountants and lawyers, that are paid for by businesses. Some
other business-to-business transactions will be taxed at 10.5
percent.
Luis Falcon, the president of CAT, told Reuters that while
the taxes will affect all businesses, truckers are already
stretched thin because of gas costs, fines and other business
expenses. Falcon claimed the average driver nets only about
$11,000 a year; Reuters could not verify that figure.
More than 100 trucks, mostly 18-wheelers, idled on Avenida
Luis Munoz Rivera, a main road leading past the capitol and into
the tourist district Old San Juan, site of the governor's
mansion.
It is the latest act of resistance toward a reform plan by
Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla, proposed this month, to bring
the poverty-stricken island out of $72 billion in debt.
In addition to the new taxes, the plan proposes spending
reforms and benefit reductions to employees in both the public
and private sectors, and demands concessions from financial
creditors. The taxes have already been legislated, while the
other proposals need legislation or U.S. federal government
action, making them politically uncertain.
Garcia Padilla has preached cooperation and the need for all
sides to share the burden. Instead, his reform plan has faced
universal attack, with each faction demanding more concessions
from the others and many criticizing the government for failing
to propose headcount reductions within its own ranks.
Earlier this month, teachers and public workers rallied
against benefit reductions outside the governor's mansion, while
bondholder groups have threatened litigation if the government
tries to reduce their repayments.
Garcia Padilla, expected to face a strong challenge in next
year's gubernatorial election, may need a consensual
restructuring to salvage his political future. The Puerto Rican
people, meanwhile, need one to boost their island's economy,
where only about 40 percent of the population is in the
workforce.
(Editing by Leslie Adler)