NEW YORK Aug 13 Around 50 people concerned
about Puerto Rico's fiscal problems were protesting outside the
Manhattan offices of hedge fund Paulson & Co in a demonstration
an organizer said was one of a number planned against hedge
funds who have invested in the island.
Demonstrators, organized by the group A Call to Action on
Puerto Rico, chanted "Puerto Rico is not for sale" and held
signs, one of which said "Wall St. Greed Makes Puerto Rico
Bleed".
"Paulson is buying Puerto Rico debt and charging us for that
debt," said organizer Lourdes Garcia, who estimated around 75
people in total had shown up for the event.
The group's Facebook page said Paulson & Co had bought $120
million of debt. The New York Times reported in June that
Paulson & Co sold that investment immediately after making it in
March 2014.
A spokesman for Paulson & Co declined comment. The hedge
fund has invested in hotels on the island.
Puerto Rico's governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla dropped a
bombshell on holders of Puerto Rico's $72 billion debt on June
29, saying he wants to restructure debt and postpone bond
payments.
In July, protestors, part of the Hedge Clippers campaign, an
organization that investigates hedge funds, demonstrated outside
the offices of BlueMountain Capital Management, which holds
Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) debt.
