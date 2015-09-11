By Nick Brown
SAN JUAN, Sept 11
SAN JUAN, Sept 11 Thousands of public sector
workers demonstrated on Friday against an austerity plan to help
pull Puerto Rico out of a massive debt crisis, saying the
private sector should take more of the pain.
The island's government is calling for shared sacrifice, and
concessions from citizens and investors alike, as it tries to
lift itself out of a $72 billion debt hole.
But Puerto Ricans have already endured more than a decade of
austerity, as the economy struggled in the run-up to the debt
crisis. And many see the latest belt-tightening measures as
disproportionately targeting workers and some of the most
marginalized sectors of the U.S. territory.
"You don't revive your economy over the shoulders of those
who will build it," San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, a vocal
supporter of organized labor, told Reuters as she mingled with
protesters streaming past her office.
Maruxa Cardenas, a parole board official and member of
Puerto Rico's United Public Servants Union, said she believes
there have to be other ways that the government can save money
using the private sector and other measures.
"We hope to get the message across that we won't stand
anymore cuts on the worker," said Cardenas, who joined in
Friday's march from the Puerto Rico capitol building to the
governor's ornate La Fortaleza residence, in San Juan's historic
Old San Juan district.
The public servants' union represents 13,000 workers in the
island's corrections, transportation, education and other
departments.
In its current form, the government's austerity plan does
not drastically alter public services or call for cuts
in investment in infrastructure.
No new taxes are being put forward, beyond those already
legislated. But the government has already hiked the sales tax
to record highs, among other unpopular measures, and
the plan seeks to save $250 million a year by 2020 by closing
some low-enrollment public schools and
cutting teacher headcount through attrition.
Aida Diaz, president of the Teachers' Association of Puerto
Rico, expects the school closures to take their heaviest toll in
poor communities with little or no access to public
transportation, where the number of dropouts is likely to rise.
"Puerto Rico doesn't have petroleum. Puerto Rico doesn't
have coal. All we have are our human resources and we have to
take care of them," Diaz said in a speech on Friday, as she
helped rally the anti-austerity protesters.
The island's heavily bureaucratic education system,
administered through a single, centralized department, has long
been a target of reform.
The government's economic overhaul plan also mulls cuts to
subsidies for the University of Puerto Rico, which could result
in closures. UPR President Uroyoan Walker said he was opposed to
closing or consolidating any of the school's 11 campuses, but
acknowledged "hard times are coming."
The austerity plan calls for savings of $622 million a year
by 2020 by freezing collective bargaining agreements and
banning new hires and pay raises. The island would also apply
for a waiver from federal laws raising the minimum wage for
workers aged 25 and younger.
"It's a race to the bottom instead of shooting for a more
productive economy," Jaime Morales, city manager in seaside Cabo
Rojo, on Puerto Rico's southwestern tip, said of the
government's plan.
