Aug 17 Puerto Rico's planned $750 million bond sale by its water authority, expected to hit the market this week, was rated 'CC' and put on rating watch negative by Fitch Ratings Monday.

The bond sale for the Puerto Rico Aqueduct & Sewer Authority, the biggest scheduled for this week, follows a failure by Puerto Rico to make a full payment due on bonds sold by its Public Finance Corp. The partial payment was considered a default by its creditors and ratings agencies, the first ever by the U.S. territory.

Fitch's ratings on Puerto Rico's general obligation bonds drove the rating for the PRASA bonds because the commonwealth can affect the water authority's operations, according to the ratings agency. Fitch does not believe it is appropriate to distinguish the ratings among the various commonwealth securities because of the uncertainty around how the island will restructure its $72 billion in debt.

The 'CC' rating from Fitch means that default of some kind appears probable, and that there are very high levels of credit risk.

Puerto Rico is to conclude its presentation to investors regarding the upcoming sale on Monday, the governor's chief of staff Victor Suarez told reporters.

Puerto Rico Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla shocked holders of the island's debt in June, saying he wants to restructure debt and develop a fiscal plan by the end of August.

Melba Acosta, the president of the island's Government Development Bank, said in a prepared statement last week that the GDB does not expect PRASA will need to restructure its debt, assuming it revises its rates as forecasted and providing it is able to access the market on reasonable terms and for sufficient amounts.

According to Fitch, PRASA's most pressing weakness over the last few years has been a budget gap that was growing from a lack of rate action. Rate hikes became effective at the beginning of the 2014 fiscal year, according to Fitch.

Moody's rated PRASA's bonds Caa3 with a negative outlook last week. Standard & Poor's has not yet rated the bonds.