Aug 17 Puerto Rico's planned $750 million bond
sale by its water authority, expected to hit the market this
week, was rated 'CC' and put on rating watch negative by Fitch
Ratings Monday.
The bond sale for the Puerto Rico Aqueduct & Sewer
Authority, the biggest scheduled for this week, follows a
failure by Puerto Rico to make a full payment due on bonds sold
by its Public Finance Corp. The partial payment was considered a
default by its creditors and ratings agencies, the first ever by
the U.S. territory.
Fitch's ratings on Puerto Rico's general obligation bonds
drove the rating for the PRASA bonds because the commonwealth
can affect the water authority's operations, according to the
ratings agency. Fitch does not believe it is appropriate to
distinguish the ratings among the various commonwealth
securities because of the uncertainty around how the island will
restructure its $72 billion in debt.
The 'CC' rating from Fitch means that default of some kind
appears probable, and that there are very high levels of credit
risk.
Puerto Rico is to conclude its presentation to investors
regarding the upcoming sale on Monday, the governor's chief of
staff Victor Suarez told reporters.
Puerto Rico Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla shocked
holders of the island's debt in June, saying he wants to
restructure debt and develop a fiscal plan by the end of August.
Melba Acosta, the president of the island's Government
Development Bank, said in a prepared statement last week that
the GDB does not expect PRASA will need to restructure its debt,
assuming it revises its rates as forecasted and providing it is
able to access the market on reasonable terms and for sufficient
amounts.
According to Fitch, PRASA's most pressing weakness over the
last few years has been a budget gap that was growing from a
lack of rate action. Rate hikes became effective at the
beginning of the 2014 fiscal year, according to Fitch.
Moody's rated PRASA's bonds Caa3 with a negative outlook
last week. Standard & Poor's has not yet rated the bonds.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Bernard Orr)