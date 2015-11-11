SAN JUAN Nov 11 Moody's Investor Service on
Wednesday said Puerto Rico is likely to default on at least some
of its $355 million in debt payments due Dec. 1, citing growing
liquidity pressures.
The U.S. commonwealth, facing around $70 billion in total
debt, is struggling to breathe life into a stalled economy with
a roughly 45 percent poverty rate. In a note on Wednesday,
Moody's, which has rated Puerto Rico Caa3 negative, said the
island "continues to operate with extremely limited internal
liquidity and no access to external sources of financing."
"The government projects a negative $29.8 million cash
balance in November, growing to a deficit of $205 million in
December," Moody's said.
The debt due on Dec. 1 was issued by Puerto Rico's
Government Development Bank. About $273 million of it is
so-called general obligation (GO) debt, which is considered the
island's highest priority debt and protected by its
constitution.
The GDB has said it will make the payment, but Moody's was
skeptical, noting that Puerto Rico has another $330 million in
GO debt due on Jan. 1.
Since July, the commonwealth has not been making its monthly
sinking fund payments on the Jan. 1 debt, instead saying it
plans to use cash in the island Treasury department's account at
the GDB. According to Moody's, however, the projected November
and December balances in that account are negative.
Puerto Rico Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla has said that,
if forced to choose, the island would default on its debt rather
than discontinue crucial services to its 3.5 million people. He
has asked creditors to restructure their debt, but has faced
resistance.
Since Puerto Rico cannot declare bankruptcy, a default could
trigger legal action from GO bondholders. "This potential
scenario may increase the pressure on the federal government to
intervene in some way," Moody's said, possibly by persuading
Congress to approve the Obama administration's proposal to allow
Puerto Rico to file for bankruptcy.
