SAN JUAN Oct 26 Puerto Rico's top legal
official urged the U.S. commonwealth's legislature on Monday to
adopt a bill proposing a control board to oversee the
government's finances, calling it the best way to show creditors
a commitment to resolve its fiscal problems.
Testifying at a joint hearing of Puerto Rico's House
Judiciary and Treasury Committees, Justice Secretary Cesar
Miranda said the board, which is part of a broad economic
turnaround plan by Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla, would show
the island was serious about fiscal responsibility.
"This measure is necessary to communicate to constituents
and our creditors that Puerto Rico is committed to maintaining
responsible management of its finances," Miranda said in written
testimony ahead of his remarks, translated from Spanish.
The board would "boost the economic development of the
island while ensuring the well-being of the general
citizenship," and would not infringe on the island's
constitution or the powers of its legislature, he said.
The board is part of a bill Garcia Padilla introduced
earlier this month to turn around Puerto Rico's economy, which
is struggling to service $72 billion of debt.
Miranda was part of a task force Garcia Padilla created in
June to draft the proposal.
The proposal also includes spending reforms and reduced
payouts to bondholders. Many facets of the plan would need
legislative approval, and the testimony on Monday addressed only
the fiscal control board.
Garcia Padilla will also introduce legislation this week to
improve the finances at PREPA, Puerto Rico's heavily indebted
power utility, Jesus Manuel Ortiz, Puerto Rico's government
affairs secretary, said on Monday.
PREPA (Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority), with more than
$8 billion in debt, is trying to hash out restructuring
agreements with creditors, who have demanded reforms at the
agency.
Separately on Monday, the city of San Juan, Puerto Rico's
capital, struck a deal with the U.S. Department of Justice and
the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to invest $180 million
to upgrade its storm sewer systems.
The settlement, subject to approval by a federal court in
Puerto Rico, resolves litigation over San Juan's discharges of
raw sewage and other pollutants into the San Juan Bay Estuary,
the Martin Pena Canal and other water bodies, the Justice
Department said.
