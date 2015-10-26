SAN JUAN Oct 26 David Bernier, Puerto Rico's secretary of state, resigned on Sunday, meeting with praise from Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla in a statement given to Reuters on Monday.

Bernier said he quit the post, akin to a foreign minister for the island, in order to pursue elective office, but that he would not be challenging Garcia Padilla for the governorship, Caribbean Business, a newspaper based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, reported on Sunday.

Bernier "decided to complete his formal role" after talking to Garcia Padilla over several weeks, the governor said in the statement translated from Spanish, lauding Bernier for his "selflessness" and "availability... to serve the country in times of many challenges."

Puerto Rico, a U.S. commonwealth, holds island-wide elections in November 2016. It is struggling with $72 billion in debt, a 45 percent poverty rate and emigration that perpetuates a stalled economy. While Padilla is considered a weak candidate for reelection, it would be a surprise if he were challenged by someone in his own party.

Garcia Padilla said Bernier was crucial in helping the government increase trade with its Caribbean neighbors. He called Bernier "firm but respectful... always clear and passionate in his convictions," and described him as someone who "embraced challenges and always overcame them." (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Daniel Bases and David Gregorio)