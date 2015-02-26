(Recasts with lawmaker responses)
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Feb 26 A bill to give
Puerto Rico's ailing public utilities a way to restructure debt
under the U.S. bankruptcy code drew skepticism from
congressional Republicans but support from Democrats, who said
it would relieve the island's problems.
The Republican-controlled Judiciary subcommittee on
regulatory reform of the House of Representatives on Thursday
held a hearing on the bill, proposed by Puerto Rico's non-voting
congressional delegate, Democrat Pedro Pierluisi. The
legislation would allow the territory's government-owned
corporations to file under Chapter 9 of the bankruptcy code.
Puerto Rico's electric power authority, PREPA, is struggling
with debt of about $9 billion.
Subcommittee Chairman Tom Marino of Pennsylvania and
Representative Darrel Issa of California, both Republicans, said
they were undecided on whether to support the bill in its
current form.
"Is it wise to provide this (Chapter 9), even prospectively,
without a real plan presented from the Commonwealth of Puerto
Rico going forward for how they're going to work their way out
of an ongoing and systemic pattern?" Issa said at the hearing.
But Democrats said the legislation would help Puerto Rico's
utilities when they run out of options.
"This legislation is a wise use of the law - a step we can
take now to avoid a bailout or a financial crisis later," said
Illinois Democratic Representative Luis Gutierrez, who sits on
the Judiciary Committee itself but not the subcommittee.
Representative Hank Johnson, a Georgia Democrat and member
of the subcommittee, said it would provide a vital way out for
distressed public utilities and "close the gap in the bankruptcy
code that excludes Puerto Rico."
Bondholders are split. Thomas Mayer, a partner at Kramer
Levin representing Franklin Municipal Bond Group and
OppenheimerFunds Inc's $1.6 billion investment in electric
utility PREPA bonds, said the change would cause more harm than
good.
Morrison & Foerster partner Anthony Princi, who represents
32 institutions holding more than $4.2 billion in Puerto Rico
debt, wrote that it would provide confidence to the municipal
markets.
Puerto Rico delegate Pierluisi has argued the bill would be
in the best interests of all stakeholders.
"So far as I can tell, the opposition to this bill comes
from a very small subset of investment firms," said Pierluisi.
Discussion about the bill was reignited when a federal court
struck down a local law granting agencies similar
debt-restructuring authority.
