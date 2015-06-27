(Adds bondholder comments, background)
June 26 Puerto Rico is set to release a report
on its financial stability early next week as several fiscal
deadlines loom, a source familiar with the situation said on
Friday, which could point towards a fix for the island but has
the potential to rattle bond prices.
Puerto Rico, struggling with a $73 billion debtload, is
facing crunch time with a deadline to agree a budget as well as
a July 1 deadline to make a $655 million payment on its general
obligation debt while its struggling utility PREPA faces a $400
million payment.
"(Next week is) the tipping point," said Adam Weigold,
senior portfolio manager at Eaton Vance, which owns some Puerto
Rico insured bonds. "We will see if (the problems) get kicked
down the road, or whether Puerto Rico and the bondholders deal
with the reality of the situation right now."
Puerto Rico's debt problems could lead to a reduction in
government services, investors said. However, the source said
the island is not contemplating a partial or full shutdown of
government services.
Puerto Rico in February engaged a group of former
International Monetary Fund economists to analyze its economic
and financial stability and growth prospects. A separate report
was also commissioned by consulting firm Conway MacKenzie.
The IMF report is expected to be released early next week,
likely on Monday, the source said. The timing of the Conway
MacKenzie report was unclear.
Puerto Rico's government chief of staff and Conway MacKenzie
were not immediately available to comment.
Daniel Hanson, analyst at Height Securities, said it would
be a "watershed moment" and said the reports would allow the
island to give an "opening bid" to creditors regarding a
possible restructuring of the debt.
"Next week is probably a good buying opportunity," Hanson
said. "We expect a lot of downside in all the bonds and a
knock-on effect on the monolines (insurers of those bonds)."
Puerto Rico's benchmark general obligation bonds issued in
March 2014 slid to close out the week at a record low of 77
cents on the dollar to yield 10.84 percent.
Hanson predicted that the Conway MacKenzie report would show
a $3.5 billion cashflow deficit for the coming fiscal year for
Puerto Rico, making providing full government services while
simultaneously meeting all its debt obligations impossible.
And he forecast that the IMF report would prioritize pro
growth initiatives such as reforming the tax code.
Puerto Rico's troubles have deepened in recent weeks with a
decline in cash levels to "distressing levels" at its Government
Development Bank (GDB), according to John Miller, co-head of
fixed income for Nuveen Asset Management, which has Puerto Rico
par value exposure of around $330 million. That was coupled with
the resignation of that bank's chief executive David Chafey who
was "highly regarded," according to Miller.
"The number one issue in the near term is the cash balance
at the GDB," said Miller. "That's the number one catalyst for
what comes next."
The commonwealth has not received any promise of financial
support from the U.S. Treasury, although it has had months of
talks with Treasury to seek options for financial help, the
source said.
Federal policy experts are monitoring the situation and
sharing expertise with Puerto Rican officials, said a U.S.
Treasury official. "These efforts should not be interpreted as
any kind of federal intervention."
(Reporting by a contributor in San Juan and Megan Davies;
Editing by Leslie Adler)