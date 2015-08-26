(Adds quotes from commentators)
NEW YORK Aug 26 Puerto Rico is proposing to
inject $1.5 billion into the island in capital expenditure over
five years, as part of a turnaround plan which includes cuts to
schools, its university and healthcare, Puerto Rico paper El
Nuevo Dia reported citing a draft plan it had received.
Puerto Rico's Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla shocked
investors in June when he said the island's debt, totaling $72
billion, was unpayable and required restructuring. He said at
the time that a fiscal and economic plan for the island would be
developed by Aug. 30.
The island has been in recession for nearly a decade.
The capital injection would come from a combination of debt
restructuring, cutting $1 billion in operating expenses and
increasing revenues by $1 billion, the paper reported.
Cuts would include consolidating and closing schools,
cutting university subsidies and cutting health spending, the
paper said. Christmas bonuses would be eliminated and vacation
days would be reduced, the paper said.
"I received a working document of the fiscal plan some time
ago, but I haven't been presented with the final plan," Padilla
told press Wednesday when asked about the story. "The
information being published today has some data that I have
never been presented with related to the plan. For instance,
shutting down campuses. In my administration, the
university is seen as an investment and not as a cost."
Cuts to the university would generate savings of $400
million and would include closing campuses, the paper said
citing the draft plan.
An additional $400 million savings would come from reducing
the number of teachers, incentivizing retirement and from school
closures. The remaining $200 million would come from reduced
health care costs, the paper said.
Hitting public workers hard could cause a backlash.
"If they are hit hard, you will probably see some protests
... but at the end of the day, they have been very receptive to
whatever this administration has proposed," said Marcos
Rodriguez Ema, partner at private economic development group
Puerto Rico Economic Development Co and a member of Puerto
Rico's pro-statehood New Progressive Party, an opposition party.
"It will be difficult for the labor force not to support
this governor," said Rodriguez Ema, who was previously head of
the island's Government Development Bank and was chief of staff
for the prior governor Luis Fortuno.
The $1 billion revenue increase would come from a recent
sales tax increase to 11.5 percent, implementing a 4 percent
services tax as of Oct. 1 and transitioning to a value-added tax
in April 2016, the paper said.
The plan also proposes adjusting the value of properties to
current market prices, the paper reported.
"Everyone is going to have to sacrifice, that includes the
people who live here as well as bondholders," said Ben Eiler,
managing partner at First Southern Securities in Puerto Rico,
which trades Puerto Rico debt. Eiler also holds Puerto Rico debt
personally.
El Nuevo Dia citing sources said the draft was finished
during mid-August and the Economic Recovery Working Group aims
to finalize and deliver it to the governor before the end of the
month.
Other structural changes being evaluated by the group
include reducing labor, energy, welfare and transportation costs
on the island, it said, as well as freezing automatic federal
minimum wage hikes in Puerto Rico.
(Reporting by a contributor in San Juan and Megan Davies;
additional reporting by Nick Brown and Jessica DiNapoli; Editing
by Chris Reese and Meredith Mazzilli)