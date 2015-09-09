By Nick Brown and Megan Davies
SAN JUAN/NEW YORK, Sept 9 Puerto Rico officials
are proposing the island cut teacher pensions, impose a
financial control board and restructure $18 billion of its debt
due in the coming five years, as part of a long-anticipated plan
unveiled on Wednesday to pull the island out of a wrenching
fiscal crisis.
The financial overhaul plan, the product of a task force
created in June by Gov. Alejandro Garcia Padilla, anticipates
the island running out of money by next May or June, and says
even with sweeping spending cuts Puerto Rico needs concessions
from bondholders who include mom-and-pop investors and big Wall
Street hedge funds.
Padilla's administration will now prepare for the test of
trying to implement the plan in the face of potential
legislative gridlock and possible resistance from teachers'
unions.
Puerto Rico has endured nearly a decade of recession despite
its pristine beaches and year-round sun, slowing growth in its
tourism industry, to the benefit of other Caribbean islands. Its
$72 billion debt load has accumulated while the number of
taxpayers shouldering the burden has dwindled, with thousands
moving to the U.S. mainland each year.
Only 40 percent of the working population is in the
workforce and island pensions face combined unfunded liabilities
that topped $37 billion in fiscal year 2013.
A bailout from Washington is not expected, and while some on
Capitol Hill are pushing laws or reforms that could help Puerto
Rico, their prospects are uncertain.
DEBT TARGETED
According to Padilla's so-called working group, comprised of
officials including the Governor's chief of staff, Victor
Suarez, and the head of the Government Development Bank, Melba
Acosta, Puerto Rico has $47 billion of debt excluding public
agencies like power utility PREPA and water authority PRASA.
Of that, $18 billion in principal and interest are due in
the next five years, and this piece is targeted for
restructuring, according to working group officials. This
includes general obligation debt - generally seen as sacrosanct
by the municipal bond market - and COFINA sales tax bonds.
One working group official said reform measures would
account for around half the $28 billion budget gap with revenue
growth adding a bit more, but that there is still roughly a $12
billion to $13 billion deficit that needs to be eliminated.
That could mean difficult negotiations with creditors.
The commonwealth will follow the approach it adopted with
restructuring PREPA, a deal it struck earlier this month which
saw bondholders accept a 15 percent reduction in their
principal, a member of the working group said.
CONTROL BOARD, CUTS
Planned reforms include imposing a control board on the
island's finances, according to working group officials. This
could be made up of members suggested by creditors as well as
the Federal government.
The group also recommended cutting the size of the
department of education through school closures, attrition and
changes to teachers' pensions, and cutting subsidies to the
University of Puerto Rico and to some cities and towns,
according to background materials provided.
The group suggested Puerto Rico explore public-private
partnerships at certain hospitals, as well as at the island's
highway, transit, port and building authorities, the materials
showed.
The group tackled Puerto Rico's inefficient tax collection,
suggesting overhauling collection methods and changing tax laws
to promote growth.
It advised continuing to invest in infrastructure, diversify
its energy sources, and reduce central government spending
through attrition and potentially by changing pensions.
The group said Peurto Rico must control healthcare costs by
standardizing health protocols, and install new accounting
systems.
It said Puerto Rico should the push U.S. government for
help, notably to provide access to court-sanctioned
restructuring laws, exempt the island from the Jones Act, offer
equitable treatment under Medicaid and Medicare funding schemes,
and pass tax legislation that would promote corporate growth.
NEXT HURDLES
But questions remain over the plan's political chances.
Passing legislation could be an uphill climb, especially 14
months ahead of a gubernatorial election in which the opposition
party, which may not be inclined to continue the reforms, is
expected to make a strong push for power.
Public outcry could also pose a challenge, including
protests from University of Peurto Rico students and labor
interests.
The measures may need either legislative change or can be
made by legislative order, said one member of the working group,
who acknowledged it was a political process.
