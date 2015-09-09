(Adds quote from governor)
By Nick Brown and Megan Davies
SAN JUAN/NEW YORK, Sept 9 Puerto Rico officials
proposed cuts to teacher pensions, a new financial control
board and restructuring $18 billion of debt due in the coming
five years, as part of a long-anticipated plan unveiled on
Wednesday to pull the island out of a wrenching fiscal crisis.
The financial overhaul plan, drawn up by a task force
created in June by Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla,
anticipates the island running out of money by next May or June.
Even with sweeping spending cuts, Puerto Rico needs
concessions from bondholders who include mom-and-pop investors
and big Wall Street hedge funds, according to the plan.
"If creditors are not willing to partake in this process,
Puerto Rico will have no alternative but to proceed without
them," Garcia Padilla said in a public address.
"That path ... will result in years of litigation and
defaults and a major humanitarian crisis. It will force us to
choose between paying a creditor, a teacher, a policeman or a
nurse."
Garcia Padilla's administration now faces the hurdle of
trying to implement it in the face of potential legislative
gridlock and possible resistance from teachers' unions.
Puerto Rico has suffered nearly a ddecade of recession. Its
$72 billion debt load has accumulated, while the number of
taxpayers shouldering the burden has dwindled, with thousands
moving to the U.S. mainland each year.
Only 40 percent of the working population is in the
workforce and island pensions face combined unfunded liabilities
that topped $37 billion in fiscal year 2013.
A bailout from Washington is not expected, and while some on
Capitol Hill are pushing laws or reforms that could help Puerto
Rico, their prospects are uncertain.
GO-BONDS TARGETED
According to Garcia Padilla's so-called working group,
comprised of officials including the Governor's chief of staff,
Victor Suarez, and the head of the Government Development Bank,
Melba Acosta, Puerto Rico has $47 billion of debt excluding
public agencies like power utility PREPA and water authority
PRASA.
Of that, $18 billion in principal and interest are due in
the next five years, and this piece is targeted for
restructuring, according to working group officials. This
includes general obligation debt - widely seen as sacrosanct by
the municipal bond market - and bonds backed by sales tax called
COFINA bonds.
Puerto Rico general obligation bonds due 2035 traded at
72.75 on the dollar Wednesday versus 74.30 late Tuesday,
according to Electronic Municipal Market Access.
The plan anticipates that tax increases and spending cuts
would generate around $12 billion of a $28 billion budget gap by
2020, while economic growth would reduce the shortfall by
another $2 billion.
Working group officials said there remains still a deficit
of roughly $12 billion to $13 billion that needs to be
eliminated. The working group said that only $5 billion would
remain for debt service on the $18 billion.
That could mean difficult negotiations with creditors.
The commonwealth will follow the approach it adopted with
restructuring PREPA, a deal it struck earlier this month that
saw bondholders accept a 15 percent reduction in their
principal, a member of the working group said.
The plan also recommends a voluntary exchange offer be made
to creditors.
CONTROL BOARD, CUTS
Planned reforms include imposing a control board on the
island's finances, according to working group officials. This
could be made up of members suggested by creditors as well as
the Federal government. That board would be selected by the
Governor from nominees selected independently, the working group
said.
The group also recommended cutting the size of the
department of education through school closures, attrition and
changes to teachers' pensions, and cutting subsidies to the
University of Puerto Rico and to some cities and towns,
according to background materials provided.
The group suggested Puerto Rico explore public-private
partnerships at certain hospitals, as well as at the island's
highway, transit, port and building authorities, the materials
showed.
Addressing Puerto Rico's inefficient tax collection, the
group suggested overhauling collection methods and changing tax
laws to promote growth.
It advised continuing to invest in infrastructure,
diversifying energy sources, and reducing central government
spending through attrition and potentially by changing pensions.
The group also said Puerto Rico must control healthcare
costs by standardizing health protocols, and install new
accounting systems.
It said Puerto Rico should the push U.S. government for
help, notably to provide access to court-sanctioned
restructuring laws, exempt the island from the Jones Act, offer
equitable treatment under Medicaid and Medicare funding schemes,
and pass tax legislation that would promote corporate growth.
The Jones Act requires ships carrying goods from one U.S.
port to another to be built in the United States, have U.S.
owners and be mostly staffed by U.S. crews.
NEXT HURDLES
But questions remain over the plan's political chances.
Passing legislation could be an uphill climb, especially 14
months ahead of a gubernatorial election in which the opposition
party, which may not be inclined to continue the reforms, is
expected to make a strong push for power.
There is also the possibility of public opposition,
including protests from University of Puerto Rico students and
labor interests.
(Reporting by Nick Brown and Megan Davies; editing by Frances
Kerry and Alan Crosby)