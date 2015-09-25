By Nick Brown
SAN JUAN, Sept 25 Holders of Puerto Rico bonds
backed by rum taxes, as well as those issued by the island's
highway authority PRHTA, are mobilizing to form committees and
hire advisers to protect against haircuts, said a source
familiar with the matter.
Separately, holders of $1.6 billion of so-called COFINA
bonds, backed by Puerto Rican sales tax, say they should be
exempt from restructuring because they are "separate from the
commonwealth's general debt obligations," according to a letter
sent on Thursday to the island's government development bank.
The events are the latest signs of bondholders circling the
wagons, preparing for a legal fight as Puerto Rico seeks to
restructure a debilitating debt load.
They follow comments on Thursday by GDB President Melba
Acosta that the development bank is in communication with
creditors, though official restructuring negotiations have not
begun.
The U.S. commonwealth owes $72 billion to creditors of about
18 different public debt issuers. Gov. Alejandro Garcia Padilla
has called the debt "unpayable" and demanded concessions,
alienating some creditors.
A fiscal turnaround plan unveiled by Padilla's
administration this month would curb government spending and
reduce labor costs, an attempt to show the island is willing to
share the burden. But the plan faces a tough legislative road,
and creditors are resisting haircuts.
Specifically, creditors don't want revenues backing their
bonds to be "clawed back" - repurposed by the government - to
pay higher-priority, general obligation debt.
Holders of some $3.7 billion in PRHTA debt, and about $2
billion in debt issued by Puerto Rico's infrastructure authority
and backed by excise taxes on rum production, are seeking to
form committees, and advisers have begun pitching to help them
combat clawback attempts, said a source close to the situation.
A spokeswoman for Puerto Rico's government did not respond
to a request for comment on Thursday.
COFINA bondholders penned a letter to the GDB on Thursday,
saying their debt is barred from clawbacks because the tax
revenues backing it were legislated in 2006 for the dedicated
purpose of repaying those bonds.
The group said they were prepared "to take all steps
necessary" to ensure their debt is paid.
Padilla, expected to face a strong challenge in next year's
election, is relying on a consensual restructuring for his
political future. The Puerto Rican people, meanwhile, need it to
boost their poverty-stricken island's economy, where only 40
percent of the population is in the workforce.
