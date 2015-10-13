(Adds Puerto Rico official's comment, background on economic
situation)
Oct 13 Legislation to create a financial control
board for heavily indebted Puerto Rico will be filed on Thursday
or Friday, the U.S. territory's government affairs secretary
Jesus Manuel Ortiz said on Tuesday.
The financial control board, a key recommendation from a
plan released in September to try and solve the U.S. territory's
pressing debt problems, would have oversight over most
government entities.
"This week, the fiscal control board bill will be filed,"
said Ortiz. "As you know, it seeks the establishment of an
independent, nonpartisan entity, which will ensure the
implementation of the fiscal adjustment plan that will address
and stabilize the finances and grow the Puerto Rico economy."
Puerto Rico has seen its debt balloon to $72 billion, while
the number of taxpayers shouldering the burden has dwindled,
with thousands moving to the U.S. mainland each year. The U.S.
territory defaulted on debt in August by paying only a fraction
of what was due on some bonds.
Some legislators in Washington have also been contemplating
imposing a financial control board on Puerto Rico. The idea was
debated during a recent Senate Finance Committee hearing.
