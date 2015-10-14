(Recasts with Treasury response)

Oct 14 The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday said it was not in talks to undertake any of Puerto Rico's obligations, after The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. officials were discussing the issue of a "superbond" to help restructure the commonwealth's $72 billion debt.

"The Administration has said repeatedly that it has no plans to provide a bailout to Puerto Rico, and it is inaccurate to suggest that Treasury is in talks to undertake any of Puerto Rico's financial obligations," a Treasury spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The spokesperson said the administration had a dedicated team to evaluate Puerto Rico's fiscal outlook and had routinely presented a range of ideas to help the Commonwealth return to a sustainable economic path.

"We continue to believe that the best path forward is for Congress to grant Puerto Rico access to an orderly restructuring regime," the spokesperson said. "We will continue to work to ensure that we are bringing our full capabilities, within the limit of our authorities, to bear in assisting the people of Puerto Rico."

The Wall Street Journal reported that the superbond would be administered by the U.S. Treasury Department and would be issued to existing Puerto Rico bondholders in exchange for outstanding debt at a negotiated ratio.

Under the plan, the U.S Treasury would administer an account holding at least some of the island's tax collections, and funds in that account would be used to pay the holders of the superbond, the Journal said.

A superbond would need to clear high political hurdles in Washington and Puerto Rico to become a reality, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1QtHEju)

Puerto Rico, in recession for nearly a decade, has grown its debt to $72 billion, while the number of taxpayers shouldering the burden has dwindled, with thousands moving to the U.S. mainland each year. The U.S. territory defaulted on debt in August by paying only a fraction of what was due on some bonds.

The island has had an uphill battle having its concerns heard in Washington. The White House has said it would not bail out Puerto Rico while bills in Congress to extend U.S. bankruptcy laws to the U.S. territory have not progressed.

