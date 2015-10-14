(Recasts with Treasury response)
Oct 14 The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday said it
was not in talks to undertake any of Puerto Rico's obligations,
after The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. officials were
discussing the issue of a "superbond" to help restructure the
commonwealth's $72 billion debt.
"The Administration has said repeatedly that it has no plans
to provide a bailout to Puerto Rico, and it is inaccurate to
suggest that Treasury is in talks to undertake any of Puerto
Rico's financial obligations," a Treasury spokesperson said in
an emailed statement.
The spokesperson said the administration had a dedicated
team to evaluate Puerto Rico's fiscal outlook and had routinely
presented a range of ideas to help the Commonwealth return to a
sustainable economic path.
"We continue to believe that the best path forward is for
Congress to grant Puerto Rico access to an orderly restructuring
regime," the spokesperson said. "We will continue to work to
ensure that we are bringing our full capabilities, within the
limit of our authorities, to bear in assisting the people of
Puerto Rico."
The Wall Street Journal reported that the superbond would be
administered by the U.S. Treasury Department and would be issued
to existing Puerto Rico bondholders in exchange for outstanding
debt at a negotiated ratio.
Under the plan, the U.S Treasury would administer an account
holding at least some of the island's tax collections, and funds
in that account would be used to pay the holders of the
superbond, the Journal said.
A superbond would need to clear high political hurdles in
Washington and Puerto Rico to become a reality, the Journal
reported. (on.wsj.com/1QtHEju)
Puerto Rico, in recession for nearly a decade, has grown its
debt to $72 billion, while the number of taxpayers shouldering
the burden has dwindled, with thousands moving to the U.S.
mainland each year. The U.S. territory defaulted on debt in
August by paying only a fraction of what was due on some bonds.
The island has had an uphill battle having its concerns
heard in Washington. The White House has said it would not bail
out Puerto Rico while bills in Congress to extend U.S.
bankruptcy laws to the U.S. territory have not progressed.
