By Megan Davies and Nick Brown

NEW YORK/SAN JUAN Oct 22 Advisers for several Puerto Rico bondholder groups are scheduled to meet on Tuesday with advisers for the U.S. Territory to discuss debt restructuring, after key talks with one of the groups collapsed, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The so-called due diligence meeting is thought to be the first step toward coordinating bondholder efforts to resolve the issue, said one of the sources. They both declined to be named because the talks are confidential.

Puerto Rico has been urging its many bondholder groups to accept debt restructuring deals to haul itself out of a fiscal crisis. The U.S. Territory said in the summer that it could not repay its debt and in August defaulted for the first time. It since said it would try and restructure $18 billion of debt due over the next five years.

Talks with individual groups have been stuttering. On Wednesday, the island's Government Development Bank (GDB) said it had failed to arrive at a deal with creditors. Puerto Rico has also yet to persuade bond insurers of its power utility PREPA to sign on to a deal reached with bondholders. A creditor deal between PREPA and bondholders is due to expire Thursday.

The island's government is now pushing for a comprehensive voluntary exchange offer, it said in a statement on Wednesday. The offer would involve a so-called superbond that provides just one credit for various existing bonds, possibly depending on the ranking of those credits, a source familiar with the situation previously said.

Tuesday's meeting is expected to be in New York, one of the sources said, and is being organized by the Commonwealth's advisers, restructuring adviser Millstein & Co and legal firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton.

Puerto Rico's debt is split between various holders which own a variety of paper such as General Obligation bonds, COFINA notes, which are bonds backed by sales tax; and Government Development Bond debt, as well as bonds of the Puerto Rico Infrastructure Financing Authority (PRIFA), and the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA). It was not clear whether representatives of every group would be at Tuesday's meeting.

The PREPA restructuring is seen as separate because a deal has already been struck between bondholders and the utility.

Puerto Rico in July met publicly with bondholders at the offices of Citibank in New York, to introduce the idea of a debt restructuring and plead with them not to sue. That meeting was webcast.

Puerto Rico's fiscal crisis was the subject of a Senate committee hearing on Thursday.

