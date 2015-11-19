(Adds detail on meeting; adds background on PREPA deadlines
SAN JUAN Nov 19 Puerto Rico's Government
Development Bank said it will meet with lawyers and financial
advisers to its creditors on Friday to discuss ongoing debt
restructuring talks for the U.S. commonwealth facing $72 billion
in debt.
The meeting, to be held in New York, is open to those who
have signed non-disclosure agreements, and will include advisers
to holders of Puerto Rico's general obligation debt, sales
tax-backed COFINA debt, and bonds issued by GDB, according to a
GDB statement on Thursday.
The GDB has said it wants to engineer a universal exchange
offer in which creditors from all debt classes could
participate. Friday's meeting is designed to give creditors more
information about the potential deal, though no offer will be
made at the meeting, the statement said.
"The proposed restructuring process is a comprehensive plan
that will benefit all parties while supporting the creation of a
sustainable path forward" for Puerto Rico, GDB President Melba
Acosta said in the statement.
Creditors have been resistant to cuts to their repayment,
insisting that Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla's
administration do more to curb spending, boost government
efficiency and promote economic growth. In addition to its debt
load, Puerto Rico faces a stalled economy, 45 percent poverty
rate and high emigration to the mainland U.S. Its $355 million
payment due on Dec. 1 is vulnerable to at least partial default,
Moody's said last week.
Some of Puerto Rico's public agencies are also in financial
straits. Power utility PREPA on Friday faces a deadline to
strike a consensual restructuring deal with companies that
insure some of its $8 billion in debt, though the deadline has
been extended in the past and could well be again.
The deadline stems from a restructuring deal PREPA reached
with some of its bondholders, which requires support from the
insurers. The bondholders can walk away from the deal if the
insurers don't sign on by Friday.
An extension is likely in light of the fact that the deal
also sets a Friday deadline for Puerto Rico's legislature to
pass a bill formalizing the deal, a target that can't be met
because Puerto Rico's legislative session ended on Tuesday.
Garcia Padilla is expected to a call a special session in
December to take up the bill.
