SAN JUAN/NEW YORK Jan 12 Puerto Rico's
creditors are not waiting for the island to make the first move
in the next round of debt restructuring talks, discussing among
themselves possible alternatives to a broad exchange offer being
pushed by the U.S. commonwealth, several sources said this
week.
Facing $70 billion in debt and a 45 percent poverty rate,
Puerto Rico is trying to solve an economic crisis before it hits
substantial debt payments in May and July.
Debt restructuring talks with creditors, which have slowed
in recent weeks, are expected to pick back up this month, and
Puerto Rican leaders have said they will propose a so-called
"superbond," a universal exchange offer available to many sets
of stakeholders.
But creditors holding some of the $13 billion in general
obligation debt backed by Puerto Rico's constitution, as well
some of the $15 billion of debt at its sales tax authority
COFINA, have held preliminary restructuring talks without Puerto
Rico advisers present, according to three sources close to the
talks. Some holders of Government Development Bank debt were
involved as well, two of the sources said.
The talks are preliminary, sources said, and do not mean
stakeholders are unwilling to listen to proposals from Puerto
Rico, but they may indicate mounting resistance to a superbond.
They also reflect skepticism that Puerto Rico's superbond pitch
will come to fruition any time soon, two of the people said.
Restructuring talks have moved slowly on the island, and
there were no publicized meetings in the final weeks of 2015,
when Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla focused mainly on
lobbying unsuccessfully for U.S. Congress to pass legislative
action on Puerto Rico, and on finding a way to avoid default on
most of $1 billion of debt payments due on Jan. 1.
Reorg Research, a restructuring industry publication,
reported in November that general obligation and COFINA
creditors were hoping to unveil their own plans to restructure
Puerto Rico's debt, but with major debt payments due in May,
pressure is now mounting for formal plans to be proposed.
Sources indicated that local officials are attempting to
schedule a meeting with creditors but the date is in flux and
some sources doubt the talks will take place any time soon.
The talks by general obligation and COFINA creditors could
include a proposal that Congress grant Puerto Rico access to
some form of bankruptcy, though it is too early to know for
sure, said two of the sources.
Under current federal law, the Caribbean island can neither
declare bankruptcy itself nor put its municipal agencies into
bankruptcy, to the chagrin of Governor Padilla, who says Puerto
Rico needs a restructuring framework to enforce repayment cuts
on hedge funds who bought its debt at steep discounts.
Two of the sources said a creditor proposal would not likely
include a superbond, with one adding that it would aim to allow
more flexibility for different creditor sets to be treated
differently.
