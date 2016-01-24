(Adds analysis from source familiar with situation)

By Megan Davies and Nick Brown

NEW YORK/SAN JUAN Jan 24 Puerto Rico's struggling power utility, PREPA, said on Sunday it reached a deal with some lenders that protects it from litigation through Feb. 12, but the agency's future remains uncertain after the collapse of a crucial restructuring plan on Friday.

PREPA said it had come to terms with the lenders on a forbearance agreement through Feb. 12, a pact that typically prevents creditors from calling default during restructuring talks, protecting borrowers from litigation.

Fixing PREPA, hamstrung by inefficient governance and outdated plants, is key to solving Puerto Rico's problems at large. The U.S. commonwealth has $70 billion in debt and a 45 percent poverty rate.

PREPA in December reached a deal with lenders and bondholders to restructure most of its $8 billion in debt, but the deal is in jeopardy after a deadline was missed on Friday and PREPA declined bondholders' offer to extend it.

A source familiar with the situation said while there was currently no restructuring deal, it did not mean the prospects for an agreement were dead as negotiations continue.

Under the December deal, bondholders would take 15 percent repayment cuts in exchange for new bonds with higher ratings. The deal needed legislation to ensure those ratings, including enactment of a charge on customer bills specifically to pay the debt.

Puerto Rico's Congress had until Friday to approve it. When lawmakers missed that deadline, bondholders offered to extend it until Feb. 12, but PREPA declined the offer, saying it came with tightened conditions on the bondholders' $115 million capital offer.

A failure to restructure PREPA would have both economic and symbolic consequences for Puerto Rico. It could pave the way for years of expensive and uncertain litigation from bondholders, while signaling to investors and federal lawmakers that Puerto Rico is incapable of getting its house in order.

Sunday's deal with lenders gives PREPA some creditor support as it tries to regain peace with bondholders. "We are grateful to our ... lenders for their support as we continue our efforts to transform PREPA," Lisa Donahue, the agency's chief restructuring officer, said in the agency's statement.

According to the source familiar with the situation, the forbearance agreement is necessary to avoid owing the lenders $700 million that came due when the restructuring deal fell through. But with PREPA's next major debt payment in July, a default is not around the corner, the source added.

On Saturday, Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla called on lawmakers to pass the PREPA bill as soon as possible, and for PREPA and its creditors to get back to the bargaining table. (Reporting by Megan Davies and Nick Brown; Editing by Paul Simao and Peter Cooney)