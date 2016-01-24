(Adds analysis from source familiar with situation)
NEW YORK/SAN JUAN Jan 24 Puerto Rico's
struggling power utility, PREPA, said on Sunday it reached a
deal with some lenders that protects it from litigation through
Feb. 12, but the agency's future remains uncertain after the
collapse of a crucial restructuring plan on Friday.
PREPA said it had come to terms with the lenders on a
forbearance agreement through Feb. 12, a pact that typically
prevents creditors from calling default during restructuring
talks, protecting borrowers from litigation.
Fixing PREPA, hamstrung by inefficient governance and
outdated plants, is key to solving Puerto Rico's problems at
large. The U.S. commonwealth has $70 billion in debt and a 45
percent poverty rate.
PREPA in December reached a deal with lenders and
bondholders to restructure most of its $8 billion in debt, but
the deal is in jeopardy after a deadline was missed on Friday
and PREPA declined bondholders' offer to extend it.
A source familiar with the situation said while there was
currently no restructuring deal, it did not mean the prospects
for an agreement were dead as negotiations continue.
Under the December deal, bondholders would take 15 percent
repayment cuts in exchange for new bonds with higher ratings.
The deal needed legislation to ensure those ratings, including
enactment of a charge on customer bills specifically to pay the
debt.
Puerto Rico's Congress had until Friday to approve it. When
lawmakers missed that deadline, bondholders offered to extend it
until Feb. 12, but PREPA declined the offer, saying it came with
tightened conditions on the bondholders' $115 million capital
offer.
A failure to restructure PREPA would have both economic and
symbolic consequences for Puerto Rico. It could pave the way for
years of expensive and uncertain litigation from bondholders,
while signaling to investors and federal lawmakers that Puerto
Rico is incapable of getting its house in order.
Sunday's deal with lenders gives PREPA some creditor support
as it tries to regain peace with bondholders. "We are grateful
to our ... lenders for their support as we continue our efforts
to transform PREPA," Lisa Donahue, the agency's chief
restructuring officer, said in the agency's statement.
According to the source familiar with the situation, the
forbearance agreement is necessary to avoid owing the lenders
$700 million that came due when the restructuring deal fell
through. But with PREPA's next major debt payment in July, a
default is not around the corner, the source added.
On Saturday, Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla called on
lawmakers to pass the PREPA bill as soon as possible, and for
PREPA and its creditors to get back to the bargaining table.
