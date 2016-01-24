(Corrects first paragraph and headline to clarify that sides have reached agreement that avoids litigation, not a restructuring deal)

NEW YORK/SAN JUAN Jan 24 Puerto Rico's struggling utility PREPA said on Sunday it had reached a forbearance agreement with lenders, which avoids litigation, while it negotiates a debt restructuring with its bondholders.

No such agreement was reached with bondholders, with whom PREPA said it is nonetheless continuing to negotiate after an impasse late on Friday.

After months of negotiations, PREPA in December agreed to a restructuring deal with creditors, which would have seen debtholders take a discount. But the deal expired Friday night, and looked set to fail when PREPA rejected an extension offered by bondholders. (Reporting by Megan Davies and Nick Brown)