(Adds context)
March 1 Puerto Rico has received counteroffers
to a proposal it made to creditors earlier in the year, and is
working on a counterproposal, the U.S. territory said in a
presentation posted on the website of its Government Development
Bank on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1QkO2uI)
In a plan made public in February, Puerto Rico asked its
creditors to take a huge "haircut" that would slash its total
outstanding debt by about $23 billion in an opening salvo to
resolve a crippling debt crisis.
"The Commonwealth has received counteroffers from certain
creditor groups and is working to develop a counterproposal that
is responsive to all of the creditor feedback but falls within
the parameters of the Commonwealth's ability to pay," Puerto
Rico said in the presentation.
Creditors of Puerto Rico's sales tax authority, COFINA, made
a counteroffer in February, saying they would extend maturities
but forgo cuts to principal that the original offer would
entail.
Other creditor groups which have organized include holders
of general obligation bonds and Government Development Bank
bonds, Puerto Rico's presentation said.
(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)