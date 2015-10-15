UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON Oct 15 The White House on Thursday said it has no plans to provide a financial bailout to Puerto Rico.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest denied a media report that the U.S. Treasury Department is in talks with Puerto Rican officials to provide a bailout package to the debt-laden U.S. territory.
"It is inaccurate to suggest that the Treasury Department is in talks to undertake any of Puerto Rico's obligations," Earnest told reporters at a daily briefing. (Reporting by Julia Edwards, Jeff Mason, Doina Chiacu and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Susan Heavey)
