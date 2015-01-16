(Adds data versus estimated)
SAN JUAN Jan 16 Puerto Rico's general fund
revenues fell 8 percent in December to $854 million versus the
same month the previous year, the island's Treasury said in a
statement on Friday.
It saw a decrease in funds from the foreign corporation
excise tax to $100 million from $177 million, which it said was
partly due to a corporation making payments a year ago which did
not recur.
Puerto Rico's revenues for the first half of its fiscal year
- July to December - also fell, and came in less than
estimated. Net general fund revenues dropped to $3.76 billion,
which was $203 million below the same period last year and $96.5
million below estimates.
(Reporting by Reuters in San Juan, writing by Megan Davies;
Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Alan Crosby)