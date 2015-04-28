(Corrects name of El Vocero newspaper in paragraph 4)
April 28 Puerto Rico's April tax revenues are
expected to fall short of projections by $100 million to $200
million, its Treasury department confirmed through a spokeswoman
on Tuesday.
The shortfall comes mostly because the patente nacional, or
the gross receipts tax on companies, was struck down before a
broader tax reform proposal could be enacted.
The commonwealth is making efforts to reduce costs, but
there will still be a loss, Treasury Secretary Juan Zaragoza,
told El Vocero de Puerto Rico in an article published on Friday
and confirmed on Tuesday to Reuters by a spokeswoman.
Last week, Puerto Rico's top finance officials said the
government of the U.S. territory will likely shutdown in three
months because of a looming liquidity crisis.
