Dec 14 Puerto Rico's revenues missed their
budget estimate for the third month in a row in the 2016 fiscal
year in November, a statement from the U.S. territory's Treasury
said, and the island has revised down its estimates for the
year.
For November, net revenues recorded in its general fund were
$488.6 million, down 3.2 percent versus estimates in its
original $9.8 billion budget for 2016, the statement said, due
to lower individual income taxes.
The Treasury also said it had revised revenue estimates for
the full year 2016, from $9.8 billion to $9.3 billion - a $508
million reduction.
