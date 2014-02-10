NEW YORK Feb 10 Puerto Rico took in revenue of
$664 million last month, $1 million less than in January 2013,
while sales tax collection hit a record high, preliminary data
from the island's Treasury showed on Monday.
The U.S. commonwealth, which had its credit rating cut to
junk-bond status last week by Standard & Poor's and Moody's, has
some $70 billion of tax-free debt outstanding and is struggling
to overcome a chronic recession and a fast declining population.
The Treasury said in a statement that through January it had
collected $4.6 billion in revenue since the current fiscal year
began in July, a 13 percent jump over the same period last year.
"We continue to see the positive results of new tax
legislation and administrative efforts as we implement our
fiscal and economic development plans and work toward a balanced
budget," said Melba Acosta Febo, the island's Treasury
secretary.
The government has said it aims to balance the budget for
fiscal year 2015. And after the S&P downgrade last week,
Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla said he would cut the current
fiscal year deficit by $170 million.
Revenue from Puerto Rico's sales and use tax swelled to
$129.9 million last month, the highest level for any month since
the tax was implemented in November, 2006.
The Treasury said January collections were used to complete
a $643.7 million payment for so-called COFINA bonds, which are
backed by tax revenues. Unlike Puerto Rico's general obligation
debt, the COFINA bonds still carry investment grade ratings.
Corporate tax collection rose 53 percent to $92.6 million,
the Treasury said, while excise tax revenue on foreign
corporations rose 4.6 percent to $142.5 million.
Individual tax revenue slipped to $175.3 million from $177.2
million a year ago.
Trading of Puerto Rico bonds picked up after S&P's Feb. 4
ratings cut. The island's general obligation debt dominated the
market in the second half of the week with average yields far
richer than any other security bought and sold in the secondary
market, Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board data showed.
Puerto Rico deals exploded on Thursday, when commonwealth
general obligation bonds maturing in 2020 were the most traded
in the $3.7 trillion market, averaging a yield of 6.189 percent
in 87 trades. A Puerto Rico general obligation bond maturing in
2041 was also the fifth most-traded that day, averaging a yield
of 8.189 percent in 77 trades, according to MSRB data.