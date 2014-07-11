July 11 Puerto Rico's revenues rose 5.5 percent during fiscal 2014 to end the year at $9.037 billion, which was still $488 million below the U.S. territory's budget estimates, according to a preliminary report released by its treasurer on Friday.

Corporate income tax collections for the fiscal year that ended on June 30 rose 49 percent to $1.914 billion. The excise tax on foreign corporations - known as Act 154 - increased 17 percent from fiscal 2013 to $1.902 billion.

Total Sales and Use Tax collections reached the highest annual level in Puerto Rico history, $1.242 billion, according to Treasury Secretary Melba Acosta Febo. That money was roughly split, with $644 million going to the island's sales tax financing corporation, known as COFINA, for debt service, and $595 million deposited into the general fund. (Reporting By Lisa Lambert; Editing by Dan Burns)