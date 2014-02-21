NEW YORK Feb 21 Puerto Rico's Supreme Court
upheld as constitutional a judicial pension reform that is part
of a broad cost-cutting campaign by the Caribbean island's
heavily indebted government, Puerto Rico's governor said on
Friday.
"This reform, paired with the legislative reforms to the
public employee retirement system and the teacher pension
system, are key elements of my plan to make the structural
changes needed to end Puerto Rico's fiscal crisis," Gov.
Alejandro Garcia Padilla said in a news release.
Teachers covered by a separate retirement plan are also
opposing in court a pension overhaul by Puerto Rico, whose
credit ratings were reduced this month to junk even as it
prepares a nearly $3 billion bond offering expected in March.