(Corrects earlier estimates to $2.8 billion from $3.8 billion)

WASHINGTON, March 6 Puerto Rico will sell $3 billion of general obligation bonds next week, according to a proposed issue announcement on Thursday, as the financially hobbled territory seeks to refinance existing debt and raise new money.

The commonwealth's legislature had authorized a sale of up to $3.5 billion, but earlier estimates of the deal's size were closer to $2.8 billion. Barclays Capital will be lead underwriter, with the bonds expected to price on Tuesday. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and James Dalgleish)