(Corrects earlier estimates to $2.8 billion from $3.8 billion)
WASHINGTON, March 6 Puerto Rico will sell $3
billion of general obligation bonds next week, according to a
proposed issue announcement on Thursday, as the financially
hobbled territory seeks to refinance existing debt and raise new
money.
The commonwealth's legislature had authorized a sale of up
to $3.5 billion, but earlier estimates of the deal's size were
closer to $2.8 billion. Barclays Capital will be lead
underwriter, with the bonds expected to price on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and James
Dalgleish)