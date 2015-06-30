June 30 For many Puerto Ricans, events this week
that seemed to herald a fraught new period in the island's
spiraling economic crisis were just the latest frustrating
developments in Puerto Rico's long running decline.
Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla's announcement on Monday
that the U.S. territory would seek a moratorium on up to $72
billion of debt came after a government commissioned report
found Puerto Rico's fiscal crisis was far worse than thought.
The authors, former IMF staffers, proposed tough measures
including raising taxes, firing teachers and scrapping the
minimum wage, adding to long list of gripes on the island where
unemployment is far higher than on the U.S. mainland.
"I'm seriously considering leaving. It is sad that we have
reached this extreme point," said Emilio Colon, 46, an engineer
in Puerto Rico's capital, San Juan.
If Colon did leave the island of 3.6 million for the
mainland United States he would join a flood of people like him.
Puerto Rico is poorer than any U.S. state and its residents, who
are U.S. citizens, are easily wooed by better paying jobs on the
mainland.
The Pew Research Center found that outmigration was a net
144,000 from 2010 to 2013, more than the three decades prior to
2000. If the trend holds, the island's population could fall 3.3
million by 2020, according to one estimate.
Puerto Rico's economy has been in or near recession for
nearly a decade. Monday's report pointed to a vicious cycle of
collapsing investment, tumbling housing prices and weakening
consumption, as well as a fiscal deficit that was likely much
larger than reported.
"He should have given this message way before yesterday,"
said Jorge Rivera Tollinche, 36, a lawyer. "I mean, how many
commissions have been created already?"
The governor said early this year that he would be seeking
reelection in 2016, but his support is waning and conditions are
likely to get worse before they get better.
An increase to the sales tax to 11.5 percent from 7 percent
will take effect on July 1, while a 4 percent tax on
business-to-business transactions will begin in October.
Padilla said he would not support scrapping the federal
minimum wage to make Puerto Rican workers cheaper to hire but
that other austerity measures are on the cards.
"The reality is things are getting worse and the U.S.
[mainland} is a better option now," said Rivera.
