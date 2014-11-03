(Adds Oppenheimer and Stifel declined to comment)
By Lisa Lambert and Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Nov 3 Units of 13 major Wall Street
firms, including JPMorgan and UBS, improperly
sold bonds from Puerto Rico's landmark March junk deal to retail
investors who may not have understood the debt's riskiness, the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.
The firms will pay penalties ranging from $54,000 to
$130,000, without admitting or denying the regulator's charges
that they violated a new rule on minimum denominations for
municipal bond sales. This is the first time the SEC has brought
a case based on the rule, which prohibits dealers from selling
bonds to individual buyers below a certain threshold amount.
"These firms violated a straightforward investor protection
rule that prohibits the sale of muni bonds in increments below a
specified minimum," said LeeAnn Gaunt, chief of the SEC's
municipal securities and public pensions unit, in a statement.
"We conduct frequent surveillance of trading in the municipal
bond market and will penalize abuses that threaten retail
investors."
The $3.5 billion deal in March, the largest municipal junk
bond sale in U.S. history, included limits meant to ensure
smaller investors were not caught holding the risky debt
unawares.
Specifically, there was a high minimum denomination of
$100,000 for a purchase, which carried over when the bonds were
traded in the secondary market. The SEC said it found 66
occasions when dealers sold the bonds to investors below that
threshold.
There was high demand for the debt, which came with a rich 8
percent coupon, from hedge funds and other institutions. Still,
less than two weeks after the issuance the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority (FINRA), which also oversees the $3.7
trillion municipal market, began inquiring into possible trades
involving retail buyers. FINRA would not comment on the SEC
charges.
Units of Charles Schwab, Interactive Brokers
, Investment Professionals, Lebenthal & Co, National
Securities Corporation, Oppenheimer & Co, Riedl First
Securities Co of Kansas, Stifel Nicolaus & Co, TD
Ameritrade, and Wedbush Securities were also charged.
A spokesperson for Charles Schwab said the firm "was
included in today's settlement related to four unsolicited
trades that were made under the $100,000 regulatory threshold.
When we were alerted to those trades, they were canceled."
Representatives from J.P. Morgan, Lebenthal, Riedl, Stifel
Nicolaus and Oppenheimer declined to comment, and a spokesperson
from TD Ameritrade said it fully cooperated with the SEC. Others
were not immediately available.
Over the last year, the territory has come under increasing
scrutiny from regulators and investors alike as it tries to
address major economic and financial deterioration. It will soon
embark on $2.9 billion in financing to help shore up its
struggling highway authority while also overhauling its tax
system.
Separately, UBS has entered a $5.2 million settlement with
Puerto Rico's financial regulator stemming from sales of Puerto
Rico's closed-end bond funds with investors. A UBS client on
Friday sued the regulator to make documents related to the case
public.
(Additional reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in New York; Editing by
Eric Beech, Chizu Nomiyama and Lisa Shumaker)