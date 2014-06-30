CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge up on rising oil prices
March 24 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as oil prices rose, while investors shrugged off a slight dip in February inflation numbers.
WASHINGTON, June 30 Puerto Rico raced to reassure investors on Monday that it will continue paying its general obligation and appropriation bonds, after a recently passed restructuring law for its public corporations spooked the municipal bond market.
"The recovery act explicitly excludes the Commonwealth and in no way indicates any shift in Puerto Rico's historical and constitutionally supported commitment to honoring its financial obligations," said Puerto Rico's Treasury Secretary Melba Acosta Febo and Government Development Bank Chairman David Chafey.
"It is intended to provide a controlled and orderly process through which a public corporation can become financially self-sufficient."
Last week, Puerto Rico passed a law allowing its most financially stressed public corporations - notably the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority - to restructure their debts in a process akin to bankruptcy. But the law excluded both the commonwealth and the GDB from being able to restructure.
(Reporting By Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
March 24 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as oil prices rose, while investors shrugged off a slight dip in February inflation numbers.
WASHINGTON, March 24 New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in February, but a surge in shipments amid demand for machinery and electrical equipment supported expectations for an acceleration in business investment in the first quarter.