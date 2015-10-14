Oct 14 Puerto Rico and U.S. officials are
discussing the issue of a "superbond" to help restructure the
commonwealth's $72 billion debt, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the plan.
The superbond, which will be administered by the U.S.
Treasury Department, would be issued to existing Puerto Rico
bondholders in exchange for outstanding debt at a negotiated
ratio, according to the report.
Under the plan, the U.S treasury would administer an account
holding at least some of the island's tax collections, and funds
in that account would be used to pay the holders of the
superbond, the Journal said.
A superbond would need to clear high political hurdles in
Washington and Puerto Rico to become a reality, the Journal
reported. (on.wsj.com/1QtHEju)
A Treasury spokesman was not immediately available for a
comment.
