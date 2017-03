NEW YORK, Sept 11 Puerto Rico's tax revenues totaled $440.6 million in August, below a government forecast of $468.0 million as some important tax categories missed estimates, according to data from the Puerto Rico's Treasury on Thursday.

"Treasury will continue monitoring revenue collections closely and will take the necessary fiscal measures as needed," Treasury Secretary Melba Acosta Febo said in a statement. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Bernard Orr)