(Corrects Moody's rating to B2 from Ba2 in final paragraph)
SAN JUAN Jan 15 Puerto Rico's Governor
Alejandro Garcia Padilla signed into law a bill raising the tax
on petroleum and its derivatives, according to a statement from
his office on Thursday, to back a crucial sale of up to $2.9
billion in bonds this year.
The law will help improve the liquidity of the Government
Development Bank and make the Highways and Transportation
Authority a financially viable public corporation, the
governor's office said. The bill was already approved by the
island-nation's legislature.
The governor said he will introduce proposed amendments to
the law aimed at improving it and guaranteeing access to capital
markets.
"My administration wants to achieve the best transaction
that permits us to continue along the road of responsibility and
fiscal and economic recovery," Garcia Padilla said. "We will
continue working together to find the best solution to the
challenges we are confronting."
Garcia Padilla is discussing technical amendments to the
bill with lawmakers to market the deal. It is unclear whether
all of the changes will be approved, meaning that the bond issue
could be less than $2.9 billion.
Lawmakers are expected to approve the amendments this week.
While the legislation authorizes a bond issue of up to $2.9
billion, House Finance Committee Chairman Rafael Tatito
Hernandez told El Nuevo Dia newspaper that because the House and
Senate won't approve tying the petroleum tax hike to an
automatic inflation increase, the govenrment may only be able to
raise $2 billion through the bond sale.
Moody's rates the commonwealth's general obligation bonds at
B2 with a negative outlook, while Standard & Poor's rates them
at BB with a negative outlook.
(Reporting by Reuters in San Juan; writing by Megan Davies;
Editing by Alan Crosby)