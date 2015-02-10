Feb 10 Puerto Rico announced on Tuesday night a
long awaited overhaul of its tax system as it struggles to
revive its moribund economy and stabilize the finances of the
indebted island.
Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla promised "a new tax
system" in Puerto Rico, a Caribbean island of 3.6 million that
is struggling with debt of over $70 billion. The plan places an
emphasis on taxing consumption in a bid to boost collections.
"The tax system that we have penalizes work and productivity
while rewarding evasion," the governor said. Only 12,000 people
in Puerto Rico report income above $150,000 a year, he said.
(Reporting by a contributor in San Juan; Writing by Edward
Krudy; Editing by Chris Reese)