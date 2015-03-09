March 9 Puerto Rico's governor fought off
criticism of his signature tax reform plan in a televised
address on Monday, telling a skeptical public that the measures
would benefit the poor and middle class while combating tax
evasion in the indebted U.S. territory.
Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla's speech comes after weeks
of public hearings where economists, business groups and
community organizations voiced opposition to the plan. Protests
have occurred on nearly a daily basis. The latest on Sunday at a
sports complex in San Juan drew thousands, including business
leaders and media personalities.
The Caribbean island of 3.6 million is struggling with debt
of more than $70 billion, an economy that has been in or near
recession for eight years, and a budget that regularly shows a
deficit. Some estimates say up to 25 percent of Puerto Rico's
economy is informal.
"I am going to fight to the end for what I think is right. I
did not come here to put a Band-Aid on the problem," said
Padilla. A defeat would be a major blow for Padilla. The
governor is facing re-election in 2016 and badly needs his
government's economic policies to show results.
The heart of the plan would substitute a 7 percent sales tax
with a 16 percent value added tax, while cutting income taxes
and eliminating many income tax deductions and credits.
Much of the debate has centered on how much revenue the
reform would raise. Treasury Secretary Juan Zaragoza estimated
an additional $1.2 billion, with most of the money going to pay
Puerto Rico's annual debt obligations and increased pension
payments, which add up to about $1 billion.
Senate President Eduardo Bhatia, meanwhile, has called for a
government reform and annual cut in spending of up to $1 billion
that needs to be imposed along with the tax reform.
Even before Monday's announcement, popular opposition had
forced concessions to the plan which the governor first
announced on Feb. 10. The governor has already pledged that
private education expenses would be exempt from VAT, and House
speaker Jaime Perello has said the VAT would not be charged on
medical expenses as originally proposed.
Both Moody's and Standard & Poor's downgraded Puerto Rico's
credit further into junk territory last month after the reform
was announced, in part because of the uncertainty it created
regarding government revenue projections.
(Reporting by a contributor on San Juan; Writing by Edward
Krudy; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)