NEW YORK, April 30 Puerto Rico's House of
Representatives voted against a tax reform measure, a move
blasted by Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla on Thursday as
irresponsible and threatening to have negative consequences on
the island's financial stability.
The House voted against the bill 28-22, according to a
government source.
Padilla had told a skeptical public that the measures would
benefit the poor and middle class while combating tax evasion in
the indebted U.S. territory, but economists, business groups and
community organizations voiced opposition to the plan.
Much of the debate centered on how much revenue the reform
would raise. The heart of the plan would substitute a 7 percent
sales tax with a 16 percent value added tax, while cutting
income taxes and eliminating many income tax deductions and
credits.
Padilla said in a statement that a handful of legislators
put the future of the country at risk to further their personal
agenda.
"The lawmakers who voted against the measure will have to
answer to history for their irresponsible actions."
The vote could put at risk the continuation of public
services, the retirement system, the payment of debts and health
services, Padilla warned.
The Caribbean island of 3.6 million is struggling with debt
of more than $70 billion, an economy that has been in or near
recession for eight years and a budget that regularly shows a
deficit.
(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Ted Botha)